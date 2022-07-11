4. Blenders Hard Thunder Get it

You can’t have lightning without thunder and these glasses are definitely banging that noisy gong. Part of the Eclipse X2 line, these sunnies will make the competition green with envy—or maybe they’ll just be blinded by the metallic green frame and polarized green mirrored lenses. The adjustable nose pads and temples provide a snug fit that won’t fly off when taking a tight corner. They come with a case, cloth, pouch, and sticker pack so you can protect them and show your allegiance at the same time.

[$59; blenderseyewear.com]

