5. Smith Flywheel Get it

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but the Flywheel’s ChromePop lenses are adored by all. You have the capability of swapping lenses—from prescription to lenses with various visible light transmission depending on weather and time of day. You can choose from 10 percent VLT (lets less light through in high sun exposure) to 65 percent (lets more light in when in darker climates).

[$159; smithoptics.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!