7. Pit Viper The Big Buck Hunter Intimidator Get it

Headed out into the woods and need to see your quarry clearly? These versatile blades are the ultimate accessory when you’re stealthily peeking at prey. With 100 percent UV protection and a tough polycarbonate lens, you’ll be the star of your next outing (even if that’s a Big Buck Hunter match).

[$99; pitviper.com]

