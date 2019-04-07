Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Adjustable dumbbells offer a fantastic amount of versatility and space-saving convenience, particularly for urban dwellers in pint-sized apartments. And they’re better than ever; early iterations were clunky, noisy, and their mechanisms notoriously wonky. Not anymore. Today’s adjustable dumbbells offer speedy weight changes, high-tech noise buffering and grip enhancements, and convenient packages that stow easily. Here are some of the best adjustable dumbbells you can buy.

Weight lifting, aka resistance training, isn’t just for body builders. Real fitness enthusiasts of all stripes know that lifting weights has a host of benefits beyond building muscle mass. From boosting metabolism to improving bone density, from balance exercises to increasing stamina, resistance training will round out your entire fitness regimen.

Adjustable dumbbells give you the freedom to work out any way you want, anywhere you want, and tone any body part you’d like. You build strength on your terms, your way. They’re ideal for arm exercises such as rows, curls, presses, pullovers, deadlifts, flys, and lateral dumbbell raises. From bicep curls to tricep presses to fortified lunges and rows, the best adjustable weights are simple to use and allow you to flip through weight ranges quickly, while offering a wide range of load. It’s all about cranking through your workout with fewer time-wasting distractions. Especially these days.

Supercharge Your HIIT

Many of us are now using weights to complete a variety of movements at rapid speeds and with high intensity. That means changing weights quickly. With regimens such as HIIT and CrossFit, there’s no time to change weights, or fuddle around with dials, levers, and whatnot. You need to adjust your resistance quickly, and get back to work. Now.

Plus, if you’re committed to working out at home, a set of adjustable dumbbells can save you money as well as time and space. Rather than buying a full set of traditional dumbbells, a set of adjustable dumbbells makes far more sense.

If you’re interested in rounding out your workout regimen, get yourself an adjustable dumbbell —or better yet, a set of two. Here are some of the best adjustable dumbbells you can buy.

