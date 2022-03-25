10. Most Affordable: Amazon Basics Adjustable Dumbbell Set Get It

If you’re on a budget but still want to pump some iron at home, this adjustable dumbbell set from Amazon Basics is a no-brainer. Each dumbbell can be stacked to weigh up to 19 pounds, and the set comes with several lighter plates that slide on and off the bar, all secured by a threaded collar. It also includes a storage case. The combination of low weight and low price makes this an ideal set for a beginner lifter.

[$58; amazon.com]

