9. Most Durable: Balelinko Steel Adjustable Chrome Dumbbell

Made from stainless steel with a mirror-polished, chrome-plated surface, this Balelinko adjustable dumbbell offers a striking aesthetic. Beyond its good looks, it’s built to last for years. In lieu of welding or gluing, each weight plate has been precisely cut from steel; the company also ditched the traditional nut for a unique threaded design that securely holds each plate. Each dumbbell can be adjusted to 10, 20, 30, or 40 pounds—a wide range that allows you to really dial up the intensity of your workouts.

[$190; amazon.com]

