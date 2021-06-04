Best 2 In 1 Set: KISS GOLD Adjustable Dumbbells Set GET IT!

When you pick up this set from KISS GOLD, you aren’t just getting 2 adjustable dumbbells. You’re also getting a barbell too, as you can hook the dumbbells together to give you even more options for sculpting that upper body in your home gym.

PROS: Affordable and gives you the opportunity to do even more with its 2 in 1 design

CONS: Not as sturdy as some of the others on this list

Get It: Pick up the KISS GOLD Adjustable Dumbbells Set ($100; was $130) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!