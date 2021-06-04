Best 50 Pound Set: PowerBlock USA Elite Series GET IT!

With its square design and unique pin lock system, PowerBlock doesn’t look like the typical adjustable dumbbell. But there’s a lot to like with this quirky setup. It comes with a comfy rubberized grip handle, and once you get the hang of the pin lock system, it’s easy to use.

The USA Elite Series ranges from five to 50 pounds and offers 16 different weight options. Not enough resistance for you? Add-on kits let you expand the block to 70 and 90 pounds.

PROS: This can take quite a beating when you get up to 50-pound workouts

CONS: A bit of an unwieldy design for working out

Get It: Pick up the PowerBlock USA Elite Series ($345; was $449) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!