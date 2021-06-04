Best Cast Iron: CAP Strength Adjustable Cast Iron Dumbbell Set GET IT!

Although adjustable dumbbell tech has progressed considerably, this old-school set does offer one advantage: As you get stronger, you can easily increase the maximum weight by purchasing additional plates. This set comes with four five-pound and four 2.5-pound plates, all made from solid cast iron with a tough enameled finish. These spin-lock collars are simple and easy to use (just make sure they’re tight before you start lifting), and it includes a case to keep everything tidy when stored.

PROS: Incredibly durable so you don’t have to worry about having to buy a replacement

CONS: Can mess up your floors if you aren’t careful and they roll

Get It: Pick up the CAP Strength Adjustable Cast Iron Dumbbell Set ($169) at Amazon

