Best Grip: Core Home Fitness Adjustable Dumbbell Set GET IT!

This set from Core Home Fitness earns high marks for value and ease of use. It comes with a sturdy cradle for each dumbbell, the available weight ranges from five up to 50 pounds (adjustable in five-pound increments), and you can switch up your resistance just by twisting the handles. For even more fine-tuned adjustability at a similar price, try the Bowflex SelectTech 552 below.

PROS: Your hands won’t take a beating using these thanks to the comfortable grip

CONS: Not the most expensive here, but it’s still a costly proposition

Get It: Pick up the Core Home Fitness Adjustable Dumbbell Set ($396) at Amazon

