Best Heavy Weight: VEICAR Adjustable Dumbbells GET IT!

If you are ready to hit the heavier dumbbells during your workout or you plan on getting to 90 pounds in the future, then you want to get this set from VEICAR. It’s got a great grip and an easy-to-use design for you to get a good pump anywhere in the house.

PROS: Shift easily into the high weight workout you roll with thanks to this tough dumbbell

CONS: Price is higher than most

Get It: Pick up the VEICAR Adjustable Dumbbells ($600) at Amazon

