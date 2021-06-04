Best Kettlebell: Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell GET IT!

Prefer kettlebells to dumbbells? Bowflex has an adjustable option for you, too. With just the turn of a dial, you can quickly change the resistance; this one goes from eight up to 40 pounds for serious strength training.

PROS: More grip options and Bowflex’s prototypical high level of craft in an affordable package

CONS: None!

Get It: Pick up the Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell ($151; was $199) at Amazon

