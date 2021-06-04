Best Overall: Bowflex SelectTech 552 GET IT!

A titan of the fitness industry, Bowflex has been outfitting home gyms since 1986, and the SelectTech 552 Dumbbells are one of the company’s bestsellers. The weight range runs from five to 52.5 pounds, and you can make adjustments with two easy-to-use selection dials on each dumbbell. The first 25 pounds are adjustable in increments of 2.5 pounds, which gives beginners the ability to gradually work on increasing their strength.

The fixed-length weight bar is just under 16 inches long, and the plates are spaced out for an even distribution of weight. We also like the molding around the metal plates, which allows for quieter workouts and keeps them from scratching your floors. Considering its attractive price point and functionality for lifters of all levels, it’s no surprise the SelecTech 552 is a popular choice.

PROS: Durable, easy to use, and incredibly convenient for any home workout

CONS: Might be pricier than you want

Get It: Pick up the Bowflex SelectTech 552 ($465; was $549) at Amazon

