Best Steel: PowerBlock Sport 24 Adjustable Dumbbell GET IT!

Ideal for the whole household, the PowerBlock Sport 24 offers max versatility for any fitness routine. It sports a weight range from three to 24 pounds per hand (adjustable in three-pound increments), which means it can replace sixteen individual free weights—great for freeing up space in your home.

Rubberized handles offer a secure grip, and it has a relatively tiny footprint, too.

PROS: Steel won’t falter when you workout with this durably made dumbbell

CONS: Not as pricey as others, but it’s still high. And it’s got that unwieldy design.

Get It: Pick up the PowerBlock Sport 24 Adjustable Dumbbell ($273) at Amazon

