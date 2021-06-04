Best Value: Flybird Adjustable Dumbbell GET IT!

If you want to start lifting but aren’t ready to make a big investment, this budget-friendly option from Flybird is worth a look. While this set only ranges from 5 to 25 pounds—adjustable in five-pound increments—it’s the great starting point for beginner lifters. Switching weight is straightforward (just twist the handle) and the ergonomic grip creates a comfortable feel. It’s everything you need to get started on your home fitness journey.

PROS: You’ll be surprised how effective this is with the low price you’ll end up paying

CONS: You only get one dumbbell for your needs

Get It: Pick up the Flybird Adjustable Dumbbell ($110; was $130) at Amazon

