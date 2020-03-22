Bowflex SelectTech 552

Surely one of the more popular adjustable dumbbell systems out there, the SelectTech 552 ($299) lets you choose your resistance from 5 lbs. up to 52.5 lbs, with just the turn of a dial. Durable molding around the metal provides a smooth lift-off and quieter workouts. With 15 settings, they’re great for most anybody, and any body.

Syncs with the free SelectTech app, so you can journal your strength training.

Get It: Pick up Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells (New Version) at Amazon for $150

