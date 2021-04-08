NordicTrack Select-A-Weight 55 Lb Dumbbell Set Get It

NordicTrack gets many things right with this Select-A-Weight dumbbell set. For starters, the set offers maximum adjustability—including 15 different weight options—thanks to a simple two-step adjustment process. A sliding pull tab adjusts in 10-pound increments, while a separate dial allows you to tack on an additional 2.5 or five pounds.

The length of the bar automatically adjusts based on the weight, and the rubberized grip offers a comfortable, ergonomic feel. Additionally, each purchase comes with a free 12-month subscription to the iFit app which includes virtual training, video workouts and more.

[$599; nordictrack.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!