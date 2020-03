PowerBlock EXP

The PowerBlock EXP dumbbell ($163 for one) can grow with you. It’s increases from five to 50 lbs. in 16 increments—and when you’re ready for more, it’s expandable again to 70 lbs. and then to 90 lbs. with the Powerblock Elite Stage 3 Kit ($108). The compact size makes it easy to store and use.

