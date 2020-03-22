PowerBlock Sport 24lb SpeedBlock Set GET IT!

Ideal for the whole household, the PowerBlock Sport 24 ($154 for two; was $199) offers max versatility for any fitness routine. It sports a weight range from 3-24 pounds per hand in 3-lb. increments, replacing 8 pairs of dumbbells or 216 lbs. of free weights.

Rubberized handles offer a secure grip, and it’s relatively tiny: 10.5″L x 5.25″W x 5″H.

Get It: Pick up the PowerBlock Sport 24 SpeedBlock Set at Amazon for just $154

