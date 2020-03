Weider Core 100 lb. Select-A-Weight Set with Stand

Each Weider Core Select-a-Weight (two dumbells plus stand, from $631) adjusts from 10 to 50 pounds in 5-pound increments. That’s nine pairs of dumbbells in the space of one, with a tray and stand that hold your weights at an easy-access height. Just set it, lock it, and lift.

Get It: Weider Core Select-A-Weight Set with Stand at Amazon for $631

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!