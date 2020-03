Weider SpeedWeight Adjustable Dumbbell 5-25 lbs., Single

Say goodbye to a cluttered workout space. Adjusting in 5 lb. increments from 5 to 25 lbs., the Weider SpeedWeight ($59) is ideal for resistance training. It’s even sleek and subtle enough to take to the office for quick mid-day balance exercises.

Get It: Grab this Weider Adjustable 25lb. Dumbbell at Walmart for just $59

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!