Black Diamond Dawn Patrol Hybrid Jacket

This is the perfect layer for backcountry skiers, blending Black Diamond’s proprietary waterproof breathable electrostatic membrane in the chest, shoulders, and hood with a breathable water-repellent softshell. It lets the sweat out when you’re skinning uphill, but it also protects you from the weather. A full-length mesh panel runs the length of the zip and can be open for venting. And the four-way stretch jacket is treated with a water-free, permanent PVC-free durable water repellent. A perforated panel in the face-protective high neck prevents condensation when the jacket is zipped, and the spacious pockets are harness-compatible.

[$349; blackdiamondequipment.com]

