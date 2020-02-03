California Cowboy High Sierra Shirt Get It

Get ready to dominate après. The Portuguese cotton shirt is lined with a sublime cotton/Modal blend that’s somewhere between terry and flannel. It has party-ready pockets, including one with a bottle opener (opener included), pen pocket, and an oversized pocket designed to hold a frosty beverage. A front loop holds your shades when they’re not on your face, and a water-resistant, hunting-inspired dry pocket stores your phone. Oh, and did we mention there’s a loop to clip your ski gloves so they won’t get lost? Eldora Dawn will be available in August, but you can find a handful of other prints now.

[$148; californiacowboy.com]

