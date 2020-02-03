Dalbello Asolo Factory Boot Get It

Dalbello’s first dedicated Alpine Touring boots ever use innovative shell design and construction for a more contoured fit. Typically, the stiffness of a carbon-reinforced Grilamid boot shell limits how anatomical the shell can be. With too much contour, the shell gets stuck in the mold during manufacturing. Dalbello injects the shell in two form-fitting lengthwise sections that are bonded with infrared welding post molding. Dalbello claims the 980g Asolo Factory boots fit better than other ultralight shells. The Ultralon Quantum Pro liner cuff closes with Dyneema rope for security and power transmission on descents. The lower shell also features a full-length boot board—unusual in this category—for warmth and custom fitting capability.

[$950; dalbello.it]

