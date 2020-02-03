Filson Alcan Quilted Moto Jacket Get It

Motorcyclists have been wearing classy, durable Filson jackets for decades. Now Filson is finally making a riding-specific line. The insulated, waxed cotton Alcan Quilted Jacket protects riders from the elements and abrasion, with moto specific details like longer sleeves, articulated elbows, and an extended Cordura-reinforced back panel. Wear it to explore dirt road and double track, as well as off the bike. Other features include a two-way, welted-front zipper closure, cotton Moleskin-lined hand pockets, and 60g PrimaLoft Gold insulation. The Alcan Quilted won’t hold armor and Filson recommends wearing it with an armored vest.

[$450; filson.com]

