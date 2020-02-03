Helly Hansen Lifa Infinity Pro Technology Get It

Helly Hansen takes the toxic chemicals out of making outerwear with its freeride-focused Elevation Infinity Shell Jacket and touring-focused Odin Infinity Shell. Both jackets use a waterproof, breathable membrane with sweat-wicking, rain-repelling nanopores made without toxic chemicals. And because the jacket’s fabric is hydrophobic Lifa, there’s no durable water repellent (DWR) required. Your jacket will shed water indefinitely, and you’ll never have to wash it in a special treatment to refresh the waterproofing.

[From $700; hellyhansen.com]

