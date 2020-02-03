JP Outdoors Co-Pilot Daypack, Baby Carrier and Parenting Bag Get It

A 40-liter backpack diaper bag with a front-side baby carrier, the Copilot is the first baby carrier built into a backpack we’ve seen. The removable carrier detaches from bag, which turns it into a regular day pack when you’re kid-free. The bag has a removable cooler to hold milk or snacks, internal organizer bags, and it can also carry a 15” computer.

[Available now for $189; jpoutdoor.com]

