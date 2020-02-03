Marker Duke PT 12 and 16 Binding Get It

On descents, this binding promises the same stable feel and safety release as a full alpine binding. On climbs, free pivoting tech toes help you reach your objective. What’s different is the Ride & Hike Toe that can be pivoted forward to climb in touring mode, or it can be removed when you’re climbing and stashed in your pack, saving 300g swing weight per boot. Then, when you ski down, the toe piece securely self-locks back in place. A 10° heel lift takes the sting out of climbing. The binding is DIN ISO certified, releasable at toe and heel, and compatible with alpine touring boot soles.

[$700–825; marker.net]

