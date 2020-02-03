MountainFLOW Eco-wax Get It

Instead of using petroleum-based ski wax on the slopes and in the woods, which eventually end up in streams and rivers, try this non-toxic, 100% plant-based ski wax with performance on-par with whatever you’re currently using. Vermont’s Killington resort made the switch, and they now wax their 5,000 pairs of rental skis with mountainFLOW wax. At the January 2020 X-Games, freeskier Colby Stevenson won two gold medals on mountainFLOW. Available now—spray and rub-on skin wax, four temperature hot wax, base wax, and a spray for the top of your skis to keep snow from sticking.

[Starting at $13.95; mountainflowecowax.com]

