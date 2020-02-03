The North Face Advanced Mountain Kit Get It

Athletes are compressing months-long expeditions into days or weeks, not months. The breathable and packable Advanced Mountain Kit layering system gives mountaineers a single kit for approach and climb that will help them move quickly and efficiently in extreme conditions while still staying warm and dry. Twenty-one pieces make up the system, including a draft-free offset-baffle down jacket, a full-loop fleece made with hollow octagonal-shaped yarn for increased thermal performance, boots and booties, gloves, tent, sleeping bag, and duffel for carrying it all. Available May 2020.

[$15K; thenorthface.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!