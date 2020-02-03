Yakima CBX SOLAR Get It

Designed in conjunction with Sunflare, this is the first commercially available cargo box to hold your skis and other gear that can also power your campsite. The box has an integrated 36 Watt 5 Volt (3 amp) solar panel that’s permanently affixed to the box lid and powers two USB connections. Other innovations include the removable torque tool that eliminates knobs, clicks when the box is properly installed, and that stows out of the way of gear storage. A new open/close lever features a handle that’s easy to grab even with gloves on. The glossy anthracite box has a matte micro-texture and streamlined shape.

[$1,299; yakima.com]

