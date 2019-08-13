Chill Out With These 11 Amazing Air Conditioners

Best Easy to UseGET IT!
Haier QHM05LX 5,000 BTU
Great for apartment dwellers, the Haier provides 5,000 BTUS to cool small rooms up to 150 sq. ft. It features 3 cooling speeds and 3 fan speeds, and an easy-mount window installation kit.
Additional features include a one touch lift-out filter for easy cleaning, an electronic thermostat, 24-hour timer and remote control.
PROS:
-Through Affirm, you can finance it for just $16/month.
-15″x19″x12″, 47 lbs.
CONS:
-Best for smaller living spaces.
Get It: Save $35 on the Haier 5,000 BTU Air Conditioner ($157; was $192) at Walmart