Chill Out With These 11 Amazing Air Conditioners

Best Eco-friendly Portable GET IT!

NewAir EC111W Portable Evaporative Cooler

Standard air conditioning requires a ton of electricity, and uses chemicals and refrigerants that can harm the atmosphere. This “swamp cooler” on wheels requires only enough electricity to run the fan, and a bit of water each day. There’s no refrigerant at all, and the total electricity usage is about the same as a 100-watt light bulb. Use the included ice pack for a cold air burst.

Oscillates and cools small and medium rooms up to 250 sq. ft.

PROS:

-Environmentally friendly; easy on electricity

-16″x12″x35″, 17 lbs.

CONS:

-Not as efficient as an air conditioner, especially in humid regions—but a whole lot cheaper and safer.

Get It: Pick up the NewAir EC111W Portable Evaporative Cooler ($110) at Walmart