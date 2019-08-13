Chill Out With These 11 Amazing Air Conditioners

Best Eco-friendly PortableGET IT!
NewAir EC111W Portable Evaporative Cooler
Standard air conditioning requires a ton of electricity, and uses chemicals and refrigerants that can harm the atmosphere. This “swamp cooler” on wheels requires only enough electricity to run the fan, and a bit of water each day. There’s no refrigerant at all, and the total electricity usage is about the same as a 100-watt light bulb. Use the included ice pack for a cold air burst.
Oscillates and cools small and medium rooms up to 250 sq. ft.
PROS:
-Environmentally friendly; easy on electricity
-16″x12″x35″, 17 lbs.
CONS:
-Not as efficient as an air conditioner, especially in humid regions—but a whole lot cheaper and safer.
Get It: Pick up the NewAir EC111W Portable Evaporative Cooler ($110) at Walmart