Chill Out With These 11 Amazing Air Conditioners

Best for Bedrooms GET IT!

GE 6,000 BTU

Ideal for cooling small rooms up to 250 sq. ft., this unit is perfect for city dwellers and bachelors because it’s inexpensive, relatively lighweight, and easy to move when it’s time to clear out. It features three cooling and fan speeds for customizable comfort.

In ECO mode, the fan and compressor run only when needed and shut off when the room is cool enough.

PROS:

-Easy to clean filter

-19″x16″x13″, 46 lbs.

CONS:

-It’s single-room only.

Get It: Pick up the GE 6,000 BTU Air Conditioner ($148)