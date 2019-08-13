Chill Out With These 11 Amazing Air Conditioners

Best for Big Rooms GET IT!

LG LW1516ER 15,000 BTU

This baby will cool a room up to 800 square feet. The energy saver function, 24-hour on/off timer and a 11.9 Energy Efficiency Ratio all add to its ability. And it comes with a remote control, so you don’t even have to get off the couch to turn it on, off, up, or down.

LG has a patented anti-corrosion coating called Gold Fin for a protective shield against rust, so the unit lasts longer and looks nicer from the outside.

PROS:

-Ideal for large rooms or garages.

–26″x28″x18″, 112 lbs.

CONS:

-It’s heavy, but once installed you’ll never worry about that again.

Get It: Save $45 on the LG 15,000 BTU Air Conditioner ($445; was $490) at Walmart