Chill Out With These 11 Amazing Air Conditioners

Best for Humidity GET IT!

LG 8,000 BTU Portable

This portable is more powerful than most; it can cool rooms up to 500 sq. ft. It has multiple fan/cooling speeds, an LED display panel and a programmable 24-hour timer. Casters allow easy movement, and the washable and reusable air filter saves money on replacements.

Best of all? The internal dehumidifier can remove up to two pints of moisture from the air in a single hour.

PROS:

-Internal dehumidifier; washable, reusable filter.

-14″x12″x30″, 62 lbs.

CONS:

-Must be vented outside; hose included

Get It: Save $63 on the LG 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner ($236; was $299) at Walmart