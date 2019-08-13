Chill Out With These 11 Amazing Air Conditioners

Best Markdown GET IT!

Best Choice Products 14,000 BTU 3-in-1 Portable

The price on this powerful portable has been reduced a whopping $280. It’s one of the strongest portable ACs you’ll find, servicing rooms up to 650 sq. ft. And the Dehumidifier mode lets you take moisture out of the air without cooling the room, if desired. You can even just run the fan.

Built-in wheels and side handles let you take it to any room, and the included window kit sets up in just minutes.

PROS:

-Four casters let you move it from room to room with ease.

-16″x15″x29″, 77 lbs.

CONS:

-It’s pretty heavy; good thing it has wheels!

Get It: Save $280 on the Best Choice Products 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner ($420; was $700) at Walmart