Chill Out With These 11 Amazing Air Conditioners

Arctic King 10,000 BTU
With three-speed control and four-way adjustable air direction, the Arctic King is designed to cool rooms or offices up to 450 square feet. Installation is easy, and it comes with a remote control.
Energy Saver, Sleep Mode, and 24-hour timer all contribute to help you keep your electric bill down.
PROS:
-Perfect size for living rooms and large bedrooms
-22″x19″x15″, 61 lbs.
CONS:
-Might be a bit much for small bedrooms.
