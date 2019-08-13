Chill Out With These 11 Amazing Air Conditioners

Best Mid-sized AC GET IT!

Arctic King 10,000 BTU

With three-speed control and four-way adjustable air direction, the Arctic King is designed to cool rooms or offices up to 450 square feet. Installation is easy, and it comes with a remote control.

Energy Saver, Sleep Mode, and 24-hour timer all contribute to help you keep your electric bill down.

PROS:

-Perfect size for living rooms and large bedrooms

-22″x19″x15″, 61 lbs.

CONS:

-Might be a bit much for small bedrooms.

Get It: Save on the Arctic King 10,000 BTU Air Conditioner ($238; was $319) at Walmart