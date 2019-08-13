Chill Out With These 11 Amazing Air Conditioners

Best Overall GET IT!

Boreal 12,000 BTU Seer Solstand Split Air Conditioner

The great thing about split air conditioners is their subtlety. The condenser unit mounts outdoors; inside, you barely even notice the white rectangle mounted high up on the wall. And they serve as heaters, too.

The Solstand is Wi-Fi compatible so you can control it with your phone. Now, that’s subtle.

PROS:

-Quiet, effective, and out of sight.

-If you’re handy, you can probably install this yourself.

CONS:

-Not moveable, but it’s perfect for homeowners and small businesses.

Get It: Pick up the Boreal 12,000 BTU Seer Solstand Split Air Conditioner ($619) at Walmart