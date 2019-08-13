Chill Out With These 11 Amazing Air Conditioners

Best Powerhouse GET IT!

LG 12,000 BTU

This baby will cool a room up to 550 square feet at the same time it’s sucking nearly 4 pints of water per hour out of the air. The energy saver function, 24-hour on/off timer and a 12.1 Energy Efficiency Ratio mean it’s as efficent as can be.

It comes with an easy-clean mesh filter with “clean filter” alert.

PROS:

-Quiet; only makes about 52dB

-24″x22″x15″, 81 lbs.

CONS:

-It’s big and heavy, so set it and forget it.

Get It: Pick up the LG 12,000 BTU Air Conditioner ($379) at Walmart