Chill Out With These 11 Amazing Air Conditioners

Best Small But Mighty GET IT!

Frigidaire 5,000 BTU

Over 1,700 reviewers love this tiny powerhouse. Most say it works far better than they imagined, and cools a larger area than it’s meant to cool. No fancy electronics, no remote controls—just a cool blast of refreshing air from a little white box.

Small but powerful, it’s ideal for bedrooms, kitchens, and offices.

PROS:

-Comes with adjustable side panels and washable filter.

-16″x16″x12″, 41 lbs.

CONS:

-Don’t expect it to cool the whole house.

Get It: Pick up the Frigidaire 5,000 BTU Air Conditioner ($160) at Walmart