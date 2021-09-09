Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There’s nothing like going away on a trip. Not just any kind of trip though. A trip to the great outdoors where you can lay out in the glory of mother nature. Those trips are a blast but they aren’t all that easy to get set up. You need the right kind of gear to make your trip as comfortable as possible. And one of the most important pieces in our minds is an air mattress.

Sure, you can go ahead and bring a hammock or a sleeping back on these trips out into the woods. But they won’t bring the kind of comfort you want and need on these trips. You’ll miss that comfort of your bed when you’re laying out there late at night. But with an air mattress in your life, you will be able to easily get to sleep and let the enjoyment of your trip wash over you.

You may be thinking that an air mattress is not the best thing to bring along with you on a trip outside. Surely it’ll deflate or pop or whatnot. But these days, you can get a mattress that’ll handle pretty much anything you throw at it. Not only that, but they are a convenient space saver. Because when they’re deflated, they’re easy to move around. Easy to use, with most of them inflating themselves with a little motor. And they are incredibly reliable.

Now, you can spend a lot of time looking for the right mattress. But we don’t want you guys spending all that time doing so. We’re here to make things easier for you guys, so we found the Best Air Mattresses for Camping/Truck Beds/Minivans. Sleep in the car or sleep on the ground, whatever you want, the 5 choices we picked out for you below will satisfy your needs. Check out the various reasons why we picked them and grab the one that works best for you right now.

The Best Air Mattresses for Camping, Truck Beds & Minivans

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!