The Best Air Mattresses for Camping, Truck Beds & Minivans

AirBedz Lite Truck Bed Air MattressGET IT!
Got yourself a pickup? Then you got a truck bed that is perfect for resting on these trips. Fits in just right and inflates into the kind of mattress that you’ll love sleeping on. Comfort and strength in a winning package like this is hard to argue with.
Best for: Truck Beds
Pros: Fits in the truckbed of that Pickup you got for easy transport and easy rest
Cons: Pricier than it needs to be
Get It: Pick up the AirBedz Lite Truck Bed Air Mattress ($150) at Amazon
Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon
Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers
Check out The Best REM Sleep Trackers For The Troubled Sleepers
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top