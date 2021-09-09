The Best Air Mattresses for Camping, Truck Beds & Minivans

AirBedz Lite Truck Bed Air Mattress GET IT!

Got yourself a pickup? Then you got a truck bed that is perfect for resting on these trips. Fits in just right and inflates into the kind of mattress that you’ll love sleeping on. Comfort and strength in a winning package like this is hard to argue with.

Best for: Truck Beds

Pros: Fits in the truckbed of that Pickup you got for easy transport and easy rest

Cons: Pricier than it needs to be

Get It: Pick up the AirBedz Lite Truck Bed Air Mattress ($150) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out The Best REM Sleep Trackers For The Troubled Sleepers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!