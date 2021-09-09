The Best Air Mattresses for Camping, Truck Beds & Minivans

EnerPlex Queen Air Mattress GET IT!

For a solid all-around top-of-the-line air mattress, EnerPlex has you covered. This thing feels like you’re in a 5-star hotel and the ease of use is high. Handles a good amount of weight if you’re going out with a partner and the strength is high. Can’t go wrong with this in your camping life.

Best for: All Rounder

Pros: Affordable, strong, and quite comfortable

Cons: Might be a little too big to use in a car or a truck. A bit snug.

Get it: Pick up the EnerPlex Queen Air Mattress ($93; was $110) at Amazon

