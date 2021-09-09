The Best Air Mattresses for Camping, Truck Beds & Minivans

Ivation EZ-Bed Air Mattress GET IT!

In no time at all, you can be relaxing on your trip when you pick up this Ivation mattress. Because the mattress can inflate or deflate in just 4 minutes’ time. That’s nothing while you’re getting everything else set up. And then you can enjoy how comfortable this convenient piece of equipment really is.

Best for: Self inflating

Pros: Inflate in no time, allowing you to enjoy the comfort it provides quickly

Cons: A bit pricey all things considered but worth it

Get it: Pick up the Ivation EZ-Bed Air Mattress ($320; was $350) at Amazon

