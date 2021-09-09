The Best Air Mattresses for Camping, Truck Beds & Minivans

Sleepingo Camping Sleeping Pad GET IT!

If you go backpacking, you need a mattress that is even easier to carry around. Something lightweight and easy to store in said backpack. That’s the Sleepingo mattress. Inflate it quickly and get to resting. This tear-resistant nylon design won’t let you down.

Best for: Backpacking

Pros: Lightweight and convenient

Cons: Only good for one person at a time

Get it: Pick up the Sleepingo Camping Sleeping Pad ($40) at Amazon

