The Best Air Mattresses for Camping, Truck Beds & Minivans

WEY&FLY Air Mattress GET IT!

Going traveling in a minivan? Then you want a mattress that is well suited to the space of said vehicle. And that is the WEY&FLY mattress. Get it inflated in no time and get it situated in the back seat so you can turn that car into a rest stop for the ages.

Best for: Minivans

Pros: Strong, durable, affordable, and spaced just right for the minivan

Cons: Pretty thin design which might not be for everyone

Get it: Pick up the WEY&FLY Air Mattress ($83) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!