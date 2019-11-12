THE BLOW UP

We Tested the Best Air Mattresses to Take Camping

FlexForm Air Bed air mattress from Lightspeed Outdoors
4
Courtesy Image

When it comes to air mattresses, bringing a great one on a camping trip is like taking a piece of home comfort with you to the great outdoors. And for some campers, they’re essential: The last thing you want is a soft, plush bed in your tent under the stars—and a big root or rock sticking into your back all night.

Softer and thicker than a sleeping pad and four feet shy of a bed, the air mattress is the ideal camping companion for any outdoorsman seeking a good night’s sleep. While there are many air mattress styles and brands on the market, we searched for the best, primo blow-up based on comfort, form, resistance, and stability. But be careful when shopping on your own—anything under 20 bucks is going to have the durability and comfort of a pool float. Also, make sure whatever blow-up you get will fit inside your tent once it’s fully inflated.

Nobody should sleep on a rock on a camping trip, and with luck, you’ll only ever feel the hard cushion of a luxury blow-up. We tested air mattresses to find ones cozy enough to take camping—or to your buddy’s living room floor.

