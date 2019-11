Dream Series Air Mattress from SoundAsleep Get It

Our rating: 4.5/5

While mundane by the numbers (it’s neither the largest nor the fastest inflator) the Dream wins our comfort test. It’s consistent edge to edge, and the coil construction keeps things steady even next to a restless partner.

[$120; soundasleepproducts.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!