Dura-Beam Hi-Rise Premium from Intex Get It

Our rating: 4/5

At 22 inches high, the Dura-Beam was the tallest in our test and the best at mimicking a normal mattress. But at that thickness, you lose some stability at the edges, and the corners of fitted sheets tend to come off in the middle of the night.

[$80; intexcorp.com]

